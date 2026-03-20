'Tip Of The Iceberg': Iran Mocks US As Pentagon Seeks $200 Billion More For War

“Ordinary Americans can thank Benjamin Netanyahu and his lackeys in Congress for the trillion-dollar ‘Israel First tax' that’s about to hit the U.S. economy.”

In an interview with Al Jazeera earlier this week, Araghchi stated that Washington did not initially have a firm plan to enter the war, but was drawn in by Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu. He also suggested U.S. citizens are bearing the burden of the war because of the U.S. authorities’ ‘Israel first’ mentality.

Hegseth Says ‘It Takes Money To Kill Bad Guys’

Can Trump’s Tax Cuts Actually Beat $4 Gas?

Meanwhile, rising gasoline prices are poised to dilute the financial relief expected from increased tax refunds under Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill Act, analysts and economists have warned.

Continued volatility in oil and gas markets—potentially driven largely by tensions around the Strait of Hormuz—could further strain consumer budgets. Estimates suggest the average household may spend hundreds more on fuel this year, in some cases surpassing expected tax refund gains.



Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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