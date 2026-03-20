Trump Says Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Are Building Like 'Never Seen Before,' Defends $200 Billion Pentagon Request

President Donald Trump defended the proposed increase in the defense budget on Thursday, but refrained from discussing the possible deployment of U.S. troops.

On the sidelines of a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump gave an ambiguous response when asked about the Pentagon’s reported request for a $200 billion budget increase, stating, “We’re asking for a lot of reasons.”

The president said that U.S. ammunition stockpiles were depleted by extensive aid to Ukraine, accusing former President Joe Biden of providing $350 billion in cash and military support without replenishing supplies.

Trump said Raytheon is building four factories and Lockheed Martin five to six, after pressure from his administration, adding that companies are no longer allowed to prioritize massive stock buybacks.

While Trump underscored the nation’s robust defense posture, he expressed a wish to further strengthen it.

"…we're in very good shape, but we want to be in the best shape," said the president.

However, he refused when questioned about the potential dispatch of U.S. troops to the region, but stated, “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you,” to a reporter.

White House Flip-Flops On War Funding Plans

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not confirm the actual figure, but said the upcoming funding request to Congress will cover past and future military needs and ensure ammunition stockpiles are not only replenished but expanded beyond current levels.

"We're going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we're properly funded," said Hegseth.

Democrats Slam War Spending Priorities

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y) criticized the Trump administration for spending billions on military operations in the Middle East while neglecting domestic issues like healthcare. Jeffries told MS Now that Democrats would continue to oppose Trump’s “reckless war of choice” and the administration’s spending priorities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also criticized the demand, saying $200 billion could fund major domestic programs—boost education spending, extend ACA tax credits, expand SNAP benefits, and deliver middle-class tax relief—but is instead being spent on a war, with warnings of further costs and loss of life.

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