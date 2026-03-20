US-Iran War Updates March 20: Iran Warns Of 'Zero Restraint', First US Jet Hit And Qatar LNG Takes $20 Billion Blow

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Friday at 2:30 AM ET, as the conflict enters its twenty-first day.

The death toll in Iran has risen to 3,186 since the war began on February 28, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Speaking at his first in-person press conference in Jerusalem since the military campaign launched on February 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Iran can no longer enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles.

Netanyahu said that while earlier strikes in June under Operation Rising Lion targeted missiles and nuclear infrastructure, current operations are focused on destroying factories that produce components for missiles and nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, warned Iran will show "zero restraint" if its energy infrastructure is targeted again, saying its recent retaliation used only a fraction of its power after strikes on the South Pars Gas Field and Gulf energy facilities.

First US Jet Hit In Iran Conflict



A U.S. F-35 Lightning II made an emergency landing at a Middle East air base on Thursday after being struck by suspected Iranian fire during a combat mission over Iran, marking the first known instance of Iran hitting a U.S. aircraft in the conflict; the jet landed safely, and the incident is under investigation, reported CNN.

Europe, Canada, Japan Express ‘Readiness’ To Help With Hormuz

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, and Japan issued a joint statement on Thursday to pledge “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts” for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz after Gulf strikes triggered a surge in oil and gas prices.

Iran Strikes Cut 17% Qatar LNG

Iranian attacks have knocked out 17% of QatarEnergy's LNG export capacity, causing an estimated $20 billion in annual losses and disrupting supplies to Europe and Asia. CEO Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters that the strikes damaged two LNG trains and one gas-to-liquids facility, with repairs expected to sideline 12.8 million tons per year for three to five years.

Refinery Fire After Drone Strike

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said a drone strike caused a fire at a unit of the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery, prompting partial shutdowns as a precaution. No injuries were reported, and emergency teams are working to contain the blaze, Al Jazeera reported.

Brazil’s Lula Urges UN To Prevent War

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticised U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump and urged the United Nations Security Council to act to prevent war.

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