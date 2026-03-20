Anthony Scaramucci Quotes 'Dodgeball' To Blast Trump's 'Bold Strategy' Of Lifting Iranian Oil Sanctions Amid US-Israeli Attacks

Anthony Scaramucci accused the Trump administration on Thursday of pursuing a contradictory energy policy in its war with Iran, questioning the idea of bombing Iranian oil infrastructure while also considering a temporary release of sanctioned Iranian crude to cool prices.

Scaramucci Calls Policy Deeply Contradictory

In a post on X, the former White House communications director wrote, "Let me get this straight: We attack Iranian oil facilities to hurt the regime, then we unsanction Iranian oil in hopes they sell it to our allies, so that we can continue to bomb the regime. It’s a bold strategy Cotton, let’s see how it pays off for ’em."

Screenshot from X account of Anthony Scaramucci

The line Scaramucci uses to end his post, "It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em," comes from the 2004 comedy DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, which, during the course of the movie, is delivered during the championship match by commentator Pepper Brooks, played by Jason Bateman. In the scene, he uses it to react to a risky move by the underdog Average Joe's team.

Bessent Sees Tactical Oil Price Relief

He cast the idea as a tactical move to suppress prices for 10 to 14 days while the military campaign continues, saying the U.S. would be "using the Iranian barrels against the Iranians." Reuters reported that officials are considering a temporary waiver similar to one recently used for stranded Russian oil, but key details remain unclear, including how any sales would be structured and how Iran would be paid.

Rising Gas Costs Drive Emergency Moves

The push reflects mounting political pressure from higher fuel costs. The American Automobile Association said the U.S. average price for regular gasoline stood at $3.884 a gallon on Thursday, up from $3.598 a week earlier and $2.929 a month earlier.

Image via Shutterstock/ Al Teich