Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says Arkansas Restaurant Staff Asked Her To Leave After Employees Felt 'Threatened' By Her Presence

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) said Thursday that a Little Rock restaurant asked her to leave during a lunch outing because employees felt uneasy about her presence.

Sanders Says Staff Felt Threatened

In a post on X, Sanders wrote, "Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave."

"Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant didn't meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down," said the former White House press secretary.

Restaurant Cites Discomfort Among Guests

The restaurant said allowing Sanders to stay could look like a failure to support the community that makes up much of its staff and their families, while asking her to leave could be seen as denying service over differing beliefs. It said it ultimately chose to support workers and guests who said they were uncomfortable.

Episode Revives Red Hen Backlash

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