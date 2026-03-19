Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions from reporters at the White House, Friday, October 27, 2017.
March 19, 2026 10:32 PM 2 min read

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says Arkansas Restaurant Staff Asked Her To Leave After Employees Felt 'Threatened' By Her Presence

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) said Thursday that a Little Rock restaurant asked her to leave during a lunch outing because employees felt uneasy about her presence.

Sanders Says Staff Felt Threatened

In a post on X, Sanders wrote, "Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave."

"Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant didn't meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down," said the former White House press secretary.

Restaurant Cites Discomfort Among Guests

The restaurant said allowing Sanders to stay could look like a failure to support the community that makes up much of its staff and their families, while asking her to leave could be seen as denying service over differing beliefs. It said it ultimately chose to support workers and guests who said they were uncomfortable.

Episode Revives Red Hen Backlash

Photo Courtesy: Michael Candelori on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Posted In:
Politics
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved