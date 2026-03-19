Warren Buffett, Markwayne Mullin Bet On The Same 10 Stocks – Some Might Surprise You

So which seven stocks are common to both Berkshire Hathaway and Mullin's portfolio? Here's the full list, based on the Benzinga Government Trades page for Mullin.

The 10 Shared Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a large portfolio of stock holdings that includes holdings that date back decades and holdings that were added as recently as the fourth quarter of 2025.

The conglomerate shares 10 stocks in common with the stocks that have been bought and are still owned by Mullin since 2023.

Here are the 10 stocks:

Different Investing Styles

Buffett stepped down as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025. The legendary investor was known for focusing on value stocks and holding them for extended periods.

Mullin, on his part, has been buying up shares of small-cap companies in recent months along with large purchases of many of the Magnificent Seven stocks. The senator has bought and sold $24 million in stock since 2023, with over 500 trades made.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Gemini.