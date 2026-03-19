Warren Buffett, Markwayne Mullin Bet On The Same 10 Stocks – Some Might Surprise You

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So which seven stocks are common to both Berkshire Hathaway and Mullin's portfolio? Here's the full list, based on the Benzinga Government Trades page for Mullin.
The 10 Shared Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a large portfolio of stock holdings that includes holdings that date back decades and holdings that were added as recently as the fourth quarter of 2025.
The conglomerate shares 10 stocks in common with the stocks that have been bought and are still owned by Mullin since 2023.
Here are the 10 stocks:
Different Investing Styles
Buffett stepped down as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025. The legendary investor was known for focusing on value stocks and holding them for extended periods.
Mullin, on his part, has been buying up shares of small-cap companies in recent months along with large purchases of many of the Magnificent Seven stocks. The senator has bought and sold $24 million in stock since 2023, with over 500 trades made.
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Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is one of the most tracked members of Congress for stock trading disclosures. Ownership of oil stocks and defense stocks ahead of the attack on Iran has put increased attention on the senator, who was recently named President Donald Trump's nominee to become the next director of the Department of Homeland Security.
Mullin shares 10 stocks in his investment portfolio in common with the stock picks owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK), with many of those stocks hand selected by legendary investor Warren Buffett.
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL): Mullin disclosed buying Apple stock four times in the last three years with a purchase of $100,000 to $250,000 in December 2025, a $50,000 to $100,000 buy in January 2024, a $1,000 to $15,000 purchase in October 2023 and a $50,000 to $100,000 purchase in September 2023. Apple is the largest holding in the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio with a stake of $57.0 billion and a weighting of 18.6% among the investments, according to CNBC.
American Express (NYSE:AXP): Mullin disclosed buying American Express stock three times in the last three years, with a purchase of $1,000 to $15,000 in December 2025, a $1,000 to $15,000 purchase in October 2023 and a $15,000 to $50,000 purchase in September 2023. The stock is the second-largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio, with a stake of $44.6 billion, representing 14.5% of the portfolio.
Coca-Cola Inc (NYSE:KO): Mullin disclosed buying Coca-Cola stock three times over the last three years, with a purchase of $15,000 to $50,000 in December 2025, a $1,000 to $15,000 purchase in October 2023 and a $15,000 to $50,000 purchase in September 2023. The stock is the third-largest holding in the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio, at 9.9% of assets, worth $30.4 billion.
Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX): Mullin disclosed buying $15,000 to $50,000 in Chevron stock in December 2025 and in May 2025. He previously sold past holdings in the oil stock. The stock is the fourth-largest holding in the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio, at 8.4% of assets, worth $25.9 billion.
Visa Inc (NYSE:V): Mullin disclosed buying $1,000 to $15,000 in Visa stock in October 2023 and $15,000 to $50,000 in September 2023. Berkshire Hathaway owns $2.5 billion in Visa stock, which makes up 0.8% of its investment portfolio.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ): Mullin disclosed selling $15,000 to $50,000 in Constellation Brands stock in February 2025, but the sale was listed as partial. The senator previously bought $1,000 to $15,000 in STZ shares in October 2023 and $15,000 to $50,000 in STZ shares in September 2023. Berkshire Hathaway owns $2.0 billion in shares, making up around 0.6% of the investment portfolio.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA): Mullin disclosed buying $50,000 to $100,00 in Mastercard stock in December 2025, $1,000 to $15,000 in October 2023 and $15,000 to $50,000 in September 2023. Berkshire Hathaway owns $1.9 billion in shares, making up around 0.5% of the investment portfolio.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH): Mullin disclosed buying $50,000 to $100,000 in shares in February 2026 and $15,000 to $50,000 in shares in September 2025. The senator previously sold a portion of his holdings in the stock that were bought back in 2023. Berkshire Hathaway owns $1.4 billion in shares, making up around 0.5% of the investment portfolio.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF): Mullin disclosed buying $50,000 to $100,000 in shares in December 2025, $50,000 to $100,000 in shares in November 2025 and $15,000 to $50,000 in shares in March 2025. Berkshire Hathaway owns $1.3 billion in shares, making up around 0.4% of the investment portfolio.
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): Mullin disclosed buying Amazon's stock four times in the last three years with a purchase of $100,000 to $250,000 in December 2025, a $15,000 to $50,000 buy in February 2025 and investments of $1,000 to $15,000 and $50,000 to $100,000 back in 2023. Berkshire Hathaway owns $477.7 million in shares, making up around 0.2% of the investment portfolio.
Trading activity by the senator has been flagged by Benzinga, with his portfolio including oil stocks and defense stocks that could rise amid the geopolitical shock from the ongoing Iran war. Worth noting: Mullin sits on the Armed Services Committee, raising conflict-of-interest questions about his defense stock holdings.