Gavin Newsom Says Trump Wants To 'Put America In Reverse' On Civil, Voting, LGBTQ And Women's Rights: 'We Will Lose This Country'

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) warned that President Donald Trump's policies could undo decades of progress on civil, voting, LGBTQ, and women's rights, urging Democrats and Americans to act now.

Newsom Warns Trump Could Roll Back Rights

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Newsom wrote, "Donald Trump wants to put America in reverse. Civil rights. Voting rights. LGBTQ rights. Women's rights."

He added, "We will lose this country if we don't stand up to it."

In a video clip accompanying the post, he elaborated, "They want to bring us back. Truly. I maybe it's not even a 1960s world. Sometimes I wonder if it's an 1860s world. We will lose this country. And so we got to win the messaging war as well.

He continued, "And so we got to win the messaging war as well. And that's why we have to be more aggressive and clear."

Political Moves On Voting, Civil Rights

Earlier this month, Trump urged House Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, claiming it would secure GOP election victories and warning he might withhold approval of other legislation until it became law.

The bill, which passed the House but stalled in the Senate, included stricter voter ID and mail-in voting rules and restrictions on transgender athletes in women's sports.

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, a former aide to Martin Luther King Jr., died at 84 in Chicago.

His family praised his lifelong commitment to justice and equality, while Trump called him "a good man" and noted their collaboration on criminal justice and education initiatives.

Last year, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized the Trump administration's proposed CFPB rule changes, warning they could roll back protections against discrimination in lending.

She urged the public to oppose the revisions, which aimed to remove "disparate impact" liability, potentially harming women and minority borrowers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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