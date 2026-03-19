Exclusive: Trump's 60-Day Jones Act Waiver For Iran War Just A 'Band-Aid' For Inflation? Experts Call It 'America's Worst Economic' Policy

The Donald Trump administration’s 60-day waiver of the Jones Act aims to curb surging fuel and fertilizer prices amid the Iran War, but financial and policy experts tell Benzinga the move may be little more than a temporary fix for a deeper crisis.

‘Band-Aid’ On Soaring Food Prices

The strict rules of the Jones Act mandate that vessels moving between U.S. ports must be American-built, American-flagged, and crewed by U.S. maritime unions.

Louis Navellier, founder and chief investment officer of Navellier & Associates, cautioned that the relief will be limited for American consumers and farmers.

“It might help, but it is just a Band-Aid,” Navellier told Benzinga exclusively. “The fertilizer shortage is real and the biggest problem, since the fields have to be fertilized now and cannot wait. We are going to have higher food prices around the year as a result.”

Navellier added that recent jumps in wholesale food prices are a “warning shot,” predicting that upcoming inflation data will look even worse due to the ongoing conflict.

Piercing ‘America’s Worst Economic‘ Policy

While the waiver’s immediate impact on inflation might be muted, its policy implications are historic. James Lucier, Managing Director at Washington-based research firm Capital Alpha Partners, praised the emergency suspension of the century-old maritime law.

“I firmly believe that the Jones Act is one of America’s worst economic policies,” Lucier told Benzinga. “Any relief will be welcome.”

In a recent research note, Lucier highlighted that the Jones Act is typically kept under “double lock-and-key” by massive lobbying interests. Since the law took its modern form in 1920, there have been no more than 40 waivers issued. Granting a broad waiver that covers so many fuel types and fertilizers is considered truly extraordinary.

The Absurdity Of The Status Quo

In an even more absurd scenario, the regulations have forced California to import domestic gasoline via the Bahamas and the Panama Canal—a 6,000-mile round trip that adds dollars to the cost of motor fuel in the state.

Lucier suggests that proving a waiver can lower consumer costs and could permanently diminish the act’s historical untouchability. A broad waiver setting a precedent like this could ultimately be the first step toward significant industry reform.

Market Impact: Tickers To Watch

With the Jones Act waiver rippling through the energy and agricultural sectors, investors are closely monitoring assets tied to domestic shipping, oil, and food production.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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