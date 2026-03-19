Anthony Scaramucci Slams Republicans, Asks Where Are Like Likes Of Mitch McConnell And John Thune: 'Where Is Your Backbone?'

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci publicly chastised top Republican leaders, accusing them of failing to defend U.S. democratic principles and questioning their moral courage.

GOP Leaders Criticized For Inaction

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Scaramucci called out Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.).

He wrote, "Where is your backbone? Thune. McConnell. All of them. Where are you?"

He added that McConnell, at 84 years old, "has nothing left to lose. No more elections to win. No more favors to collect. No more political future to protect."

Scaramucci referenced George Washington and the Founding Fathers, saying, "The man who voluntarily gave up power when he could have kept it forever…you can't find the words?"

He added, "We have removal procedures in this country for a reason. The founders didn't put them there for decoration. They built the exit door. All you have to do is use it."

Scaramucci criticized McConnell and Thune for failing to publicly oppose what he called dangerous leadership, arguing that at McConnell's age, he has nothing to lose and should act.

He argued that their inaction reflects a lack of moral courage, as they prioritize political calculations, party loyalty, and preserving the Republican majority over defending U.S. principles.

Scaramucci Criticizes GOP, Trump Tariffs, Greenland Plan

He admitted that, as a young Wall Street analyst, he had ignored the concerns of American workers while leaders justified offshoring, trade integration, and China's WTO entry.

Republican lawmakers said President Donald Trump's 10% global tariff faced congressional opposition after the Supreme Court ruled trade authority rested with Congress.

Trump signaled plans to raise the tariff to 15%, criticizing the ruling and pursuing other legal options.

Earlier this year, Scaramucci reported that GOP senators privately warned Trump that attempting to forcibly take Greenland could trigger impeachment.

Lawmakers, including Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and McConnell, called such action illegal and a threat to U.S. alliances, while Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) called the plan "the dumbest thing I've ever heard."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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