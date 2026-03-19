US-Iran War Updates March 19: Bessent Says US Could Ease Iranian Oil Limits As Iran Reportedly Weights Toll Charge For Strait Transit (UPDATED)

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Thursday at 9 AM ET, as the conflict enters its twentieth day.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate halt to attacks on energy and water infrastructure after discussions with Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He emphasized that protecting civilians and safeguarding essential energy supplies is critical, urging swift action to prevent further escalation following recent strikes in Qatar and Iran.

Iran Still Retains ‘Some Capability’ To Hit US Assets: Gen. Caine

Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated that Iran still retains "some capability" to strike U.S. assets, noting Tehran entered the conflict with significant weaponry. He added that the U.S. continues to act "aggressively and assertively" against Iran.

Iran Arrests 97 For Alleged Israel Ties

Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 97 people allegedly supporting Israel and said five armed mercenary cells in Khuzestan were dismantled, reported Daily Observer.

US May Ease Iranian Oil Limits

The U.S. may ease restrictions on Iranian oil already at sea and could unilaterally release reserves to stabilize global supply, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News, noting that tankers are leaving the Strait of Hormuz with U.S. awareness.

No German Action Amid Ongoing War

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Berlin will not intervene in the Middle East while the conflict continues, emphasizing that Germany's involvement would begin only after hostilities cease.

Iran May Charge Tolls For Strait Transit

Iran is considering imposing transit fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with a proposed bill requiring countries using the route for shipping, energy, and food supplies to pay tolls as compensation for security, according to lawmaker Somayeh Rafiei, reported Iran International.

US Weighs Additional Troop Deployment

The Trump administration is weighing sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, according to Reuters. Options include securing oil tanker routes in the Strait of Hormuz mainly via air and naval forces, but could also involve ground troop deployments to Iran's coastline or key sites like Kharg Island.

Saudi Aramco Refinery Hit

China Calls Ali Larijani Killing ‘Unacceptable’

China's Foreign Ministry condemned the killing of Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani as "unacceptable," with spokesperson Lin Jian reiterating opposition to the use of force, especially against state leaders and civilians, reported CNA.

Iran Seeks UAE Compensation Over Strikes

Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani has urged the UN to hold the UAE accountable for allegedly aiding US attacks by allowing the use of its territory, demanding compensation for material and moral damages, reported Al Jazeera.

Unidentified Drones Spotted Near Rubio, Hegseth Base: Report

Vessel Hit Near Ras Laffan

A vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile near Ras Laffan, Qatar, amid a series of recent attacks on the key energy hub, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. Authorities reported significant damage in the area, but all crew members aboard the vessel are safe.

12 Arab States Urge Immediate Halt To Iran Attacks

Gulf Warns Iran: Patience Running Out

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud warned Iran to immediately rethink its strategy, saying Gulf nations have limited tolerance for attacks and possess strong capabilities to respond if needed, reported Al Jazeera.

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