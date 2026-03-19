US-Iran War Updates March 19: Macron Dials Trump, Unidentified Drones Near Rubio, Hegseth Base, Arab States Warn Iran

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Thursday at 2:45 AM ET, as the conflict enters its twentieth day.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate halt to attacks on energy and water infrastructure after discussions with Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He emphasized that protecting civilians and safeguarding essential energy supplies is critical, urging swift action to prevent further escalation following recent strikes in Qatar and Iran.

Unidentified Drones Spotted Near Rubio, Hegseth Base: Report

Vessel Hit Near Ras Laffan

A vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile near Ras Laffan, Qatar, amid a series of recent attacks on the key energy hub, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. Authorities reported significant damage in the area, but all crew members aboard the vessel are safe.

12 Arab States Urge Immediate Halt To Iran Attacks

Gulf Warns Iran: Patience Running Out

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud warned Iran to immediately rethink its strategy, saying Gulf nations have limited tolerance for attacks and possess strong capabilities to respond if needed, reported Al Jazeera.

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