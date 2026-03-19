Sean Duffy Says Democrats Ready To 'Jeopardize' Travel Amid DHS Shutdown: 'Shameful'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has slammed the Democratic Party for prolonging the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown, which is set to enter day 33.

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In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Duffy slammed Democratic lawmakers for the stalemate leading to the partial shutdown. "Democrats are saying the QUIET part out loud," he said in the post, adding that the lawmakers were "willing to jeopardize YOUR TRAVEL" to further their "radical, America Last agenda," he said.

Duffy had quoted an article by Axios, which shared that a democratic lawmaker, Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), said that the shutdown was "making people hurt" and could affect the party's popularity.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY), meanwhile, wrote a letter that outlined the Democrats' move to introduce a funding package that would cover multiple agencies within the DHS, excluding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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As stated above, the ongoing shutdown arises from a stalemate between lawmakers, with Democrats demanding reforms within ICE that include judicial warrants, body cameras for ICE agents and the removal of face masks.

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