Sanae Takaichi Warns Global Peace At Risk As She Leaves For Washington To Meet Trump

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Washington to meet President Donald Trump to discuss Middle East tensions and energy security.

Takaichi-Trump Summit Focuses On Iran, Energy, Investment

On Wednesday, Takaichi departed Tokyo for her first White House summit since taking office, reported NHK World, a Japanese broadcaster.

Speaking before leaving, Takaichi warned that global peace and stability were at risk, highlighting the dangers to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supplies.

She emphasized that it was important to calm the situation as soon as possible and called for efforts to ensure stability in the Middle East.

Takaichi said she planned to hold detailed discussions that consider Japan's position and warned that ongoing instability could have serious impacts on the economies of Japan, the United States, and other countries worldwide.

In addition, officials are developing an action plan to implement a floor price mechanism for rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

Takaichi also signaled Japan's willingness to support increased U.S. crude oil production as part of broader energy cooperation.

Takaichi Prepares For Japan-US Summit

Takaichi posted on X that she spent the week in budget deliberations and met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong before flying to Washington for her summit with President Trump.

She said she aimed to "strengthen Japan-U.S. relations across all fields, including security and economic security" and reaffirm commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

Trump Pushes Hormuz Security, Japan’s $550 Billion Deal

On Saturday, President Trump said multiple countries would join the U.S. in sending warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open after Iran's attempted shutdown, warning that Tehran could still threaten shipping with drones, mines, or missiles.

He named China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. as key participants.

Last month, Trump announced that the $550 billion trade and investment deal with Japan had officially taken effect, with Japan launching major projects in Texas, Ohio, and Georgia.

He highlighted the scale of these initiatives, including the largest-ever Ohio power plant and a critical minerals facility to reduce U.S. reliance on foreign sources.

He wrote, "America is building again. America is producing again. And America is WINNING again."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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