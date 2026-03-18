Trump Threatens To 'Massively' Attack Iran If Qatar's LNG Is Struck Again, Blames Angry Israel For Lashing Out At South Pars Gas Field

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Wednesday, threatening significant retaliation if attacks on Qatar’s LNG infrastructure continue after the attack on Iran's South Pars gas field.

Trump Blames Israel

Trump, in a Truth Social post, clarified that Israel’s recent strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field was limited and conducted without US involvement.

"Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran," Trump said in his post.

"NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field," he added.

Trump Defends Qatar

Trump, in his post, also said that Qatar was not aware of the attack on the South Pars gas field and had no role in it.

"Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," Trump said in his post.

Trump accused Tehran of responding recklessly by targeting Qatar’s LNG facilities.

Trump Threatens Iran

Trump emphasized that Iran’s retaliation was misplaced, stating, “Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts about the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar's LNG Gas facility.”

He drew a red line over further attacks on Qatar’s energy infrastructure, threatening overwhelming force against Iran’s flagship gas field.

Trump warned, “No more attacks will be made by Israel pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar.” He added that the US would respond with unprecedented force if necessary, despite his reluctance to authorize such violence due to its long-term implications.

"United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before," Trump said.

Senate Blocks Attempt To Stop Iran Strikes

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a Democratic effort to halt Trump’s military strikes on Iran.

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