Trump's Iran Strikes Survives Senate Challenge As Republicans Block 'Unconstitutional' War Powers Push — Democrats Warn Of Rising Gas Prices

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a Democratic effort to force a war-powers vote aimed at halting President Donald Trump's military strikes on Iran, as lawmakers clashed over the war's rising human and economic costs.

Booker Warns War Is Spreading Wider

The Senate voted 47-53 against discharging the resolution from the Foreign Relations Committee. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) of Kentucky was the only Republican to support the motion, while Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to oppose it.

Schumer Ties Conflict To Gas Pain

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pointed to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that normally carries about one-fifth of the world's oil. "Americans are now paying an average of $3.80 or more at the pump," Schumer said, before adding, "Enough is enough. Trump's war on Iran is turning into a disaster."

At the time of writing, WTI crude futures traded around $98 per barrel. Since the start of the war on Feb. 28, prices have risen approximately 40% from a pre-war level near $68 per barrel.

Republicans Stand By Trump's War Powers

Republicans largely held firm behind Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) of South Carolina denounced the resolution as "unconstitutional," arguing Congress cannot turn its 535 members into commander in chief.

The measure had been guaranteed a fast track under the 1973 War Powers Act, and Democrats say they will keep bringing similar resolutions forward. That includes following up on Sen. Tim Kaine's (D-Va.) earlier Iran measure, which the Senate also rejected 53-47 on March 4.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joey Sussman