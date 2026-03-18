U.S. and Israeli forces entered day 19 of what they call “Operation Epic Fury” in Iran with no ceasefire in sight.

The Federal Reserve delivers its March rate decision today at 2:00 p.m. ET, against a backdrop of WTI crude near $95 per barrel and mounting fears of inflation for the months ahead.

Key Iran Events In The Last 24 Hours

Oil Market Update

WTI crude oil futures, as tracked by the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) , traded at $94.86 per barrel early Wednesday.

The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked to commercial tanker traffic. The waterway handles approximately 20% of global oil flow.

Since the start of the war on Feb. 28, prices have risen approximately 40% from a pre-war level near $68 per barrel.

Iran War And Macro Impacts: What Prediction Markets Say

Military action extends past March 31: 89%. Prediction markets are pricing in a conflict that runs well into spring at minimum.

Strait of Hormuz normalization: 26% by April 30. The probability of normal tanker traffic resuming by end of April continues to fall. With Trump signaling he may escalate rather than negotiate, and Iran refusing to ask for a ceasefire, traders see the chokepoint remaining closed deep into the second quarter.

March U.S. CPI (Annual): Polymarket assigns a 96% probability to annual inflation coming in at or above 2.8%. The BLS report for March is scheduled for April 10.

How many Fed rate cuts in 2026?: Market now shows zero cuts at 23.8%, up 9 percentage points in 24 hours. One cut at 25 bps remains the leading outcome at 31%, but the gap is narrowing fast. Two cuts at 22% and three cuts at 11% round out the distribution.

Latest Commentary From Wall Street Analysts

Global Market Snapshot

Equities: S&P 500 futures rose 0.48% to 6732 points ahead of the open. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.62%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 0.52%. Tech led premarket gains amid optimism around AI infrastructure spending.

Bonds: The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged down nearly 2 basis points to approximately 4.21%. Traders are positioning ahead of the Fed’s 2:00 p.m. ET statement and updated dot plot.

Gold: Spot gold (XAU/USD) tumbled 1.7% to $4,917 per ounce, breaking below the $5,000 mark for the first time since the war started.

CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), also known as the market’s fear gauge, has pulled back from 27.19 to 23.78 but remains elevated above pre-war levels.

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