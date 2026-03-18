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Israel vs Iran (War crisis , Political conflict). Grunge country flag illustration (cracked concrete background)
March 18, 2026 6:47 AM 26 seconds read

Israel Says Iran's Intelligence Minister Has Been Killed

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel ​Katz, said on ‌Wednesday that Iranian Intelligence Minister ​Esmail Khatib ​was “eliminated” in a strike ⁠overnight.

There has ​been no confirmation ​from Iran.

According to Reuters, Katz ​also said he ​and Israeli Prime Minister ‌Benjamin ⁠Netanyahu had authorized the military to kill any ​other ​senior ⁠Iranian official being targeted ​without the ​need ⁠for additional approval.

This comes a day after ⁠Iran’s​ security ​chief, Ali Larijani, and paramilitary force Basij’s chief Gholamreza Soleimani were ​killed in ‌Israeli ⁠strikes.

Image via Shutterstock

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