Israel Says Iran's Intelligence Minister Has Been Killed

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said on Wednesday that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was “eliminated” in a strike overnight.
There has been no confirmation from Iran.
According to Reuters, Katz also said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorized the military to kill any other senior Iranian official being targeted without the need for additional approval.
This comes a day after Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani, and paramilitary force Basij’s chief Gholamreza Soleimani were killed in Israeli strikes.
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