Top US Counterterrorism Official Joe Kent Resigns, Says 'Iran Posed No Imminent Threat'

Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned from his position, citing his opposition to the ongoing war in Iran and President Donald Trump‘s security stance.

Joe Kent resigned on Tuesday, announcing his decision in a post on X.

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation,” Kent wrote in his resignation letter to Trump, adding the war was driven by “pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

The MAGA loyalist added, “It has been an honor serving under @POTUS and @DNIGabbard and leading the professionals at NCTC. May God bless America.”

Trump Dismisses Kent As ‘Weak’

During a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, President Trump criticized Kent as weak on security and said he was relieved by his resignation.

“I always thought he was weak on security — very weak on security,” Trump said. “When I read his statement, I realized that it’s a good thing that he’s out.”

White House Defends Operation Epic Fury

After Kent resigned, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed his statements as false.

Leavitt stated Trump held “strong and compelling evidence” Iran planned a first strike, citing Iran’s expanding ballistic missile program and nuclear ambitions as core threats driving Operation Epic Fury.

The U.S.-Iran conflict has been escalating, with the war entering its third week.

President Trump has hinted at a potential withdrawal in the near future, despite the U.S. not being fully prepared for it.

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