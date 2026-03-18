Mark Kelly Warns SAVE America Act Could Disenfranchise Millions: 'Doesn't Save America'

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) warned that the SAVE America Act could prevent millions of Americans, especially seniors, from voting due to new identification requirements.

Kelly Slams SAVE America Act Over ID Rules

On Tuesday, Kelly took to X to criticize the legislation, writing, "The SAVE America Act doesn't save America."

He added, "And this isn't about voter ID. This bill requires everyone to re-register to vote in person and your driver's license, REAL ID, or military ID aren't even good enough."

Kelly highlighted the practical challenges for older voters. He said, "Imagine all of our seniors who don't have valid passports."

He added that many haven't seen their birth certificates in decades.

"How hard will it be for them to register?" Kelly asked. He also questioned, "How do they get a passport if they can't find their birth certificates? And what about the cost?"

He concluded that, if enacted, the law "will disenfranchise many Americans."

SAVE America Act Sparks Voting Fight

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Democrats will block the SAVE America Act, warning it could purge voters, restrict registration methods, and impose strict ID and in-person requirements.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) called the legislation "stupid" and "insane," emphasizing that while he supports voter ID laws, this bill goes too far.

Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-Md.) added that the act could prevent seniors, veterans, and married women from voting, labeling it as an attack on voting rights and accusing President Donald Trump of "dismantling the right to vote."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said 81% of Americans support requiring photo ID to vote and criticized House and Senate Democrats for opposing the measure.

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) accused states like California of resisting voter ID to "cheat and steal elections," citing 83% public support and echoing Trump's call to pass the legislation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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