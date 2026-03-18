Trump Hints At 'Very Near Future' Withdrawal From Iran War Despite Not Being 'Ready'

In the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, now entering its third week, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is not prepared to bring the military conflict to a close, but would still exit soon.

“We’re not ready to leave yet. But…we’ll be leaving in the near future. We’ll be leaving in pretty much the very near future,” Trump informed White House correspondents on the sidelines of a bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, on Tuesday.

However, he did not provide any specific details regarding a post-conflict plan with Iran.

Trump maintained his stance that Iran has been “decimated from every standpoint” since the U.S. and Israel launched large-scale attacks on the country on February 28. He estimated that Iran’s recovery would take a decade.

When asked about the possibility of the conflict escalating to a Vietnam-like situation, Trump dismissed the concern, stating, “No, I’m not afraid of… I’m really not afraid of anything.”

Oil Fears Rise As War Tensions Escalate

At 2:56 AM ET, WTI crude oil was trading 3.12% lower at $93.20 per barrel. Meanwhile, the national gas prices stood at $3.79 per gallon while diesel prices crossed $5 per gallon, as per the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Meanwhile, Iran has signaled its preparedness for a prolonged conflict, after Trump earlier hinted at a ‘bigger wave’ of attacks. The President had suggested that the operation could run for four to five weeks, or possibly longer.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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