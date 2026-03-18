Trump's Golden Dome Cost Surges To $185 Billion As Space-Based Missile Defense Takes Center Stage

President Donald Trump‘s Golden Dome missile defense system will now cost $185 billion, in what is a $10 billion surge from the earlier-touted cost of $175 billion.

New Prime Contractors

Guetlein shared that the additional funding would enhance the system’s Advanced Missile Tracking Initiative and the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor, both of which are space-based systems designed to track missiles. He also dismissed claims that the system would cost over $1 trillion.

Golden Dome’s First Year

Meanwhile, Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD), a major contracting initiative worth $151 billion by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), serves as a crucial element of the initiative and features a list of over 2,400 vendors.

L3 Harris’ Missile Tracking

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