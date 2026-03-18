US-Iran War Updates March 18: Israel Says Iranian Intelligence Minister Killed As Trump Threatens To 'Finish Off What's Left' Of Iran (UPDATED)

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Wednesday at 9 AM ET, as the conflict enters its nineteenth day.

On Tuesday, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was killed in a strike at his daughter's home in Pardis, Iranian state media confirmed.

President Donald Trump criticized NATO for hesitating to join the conflict, calling it a "foolish mistake" and claiming the U.S. doesn't need their assistance in ongoing military operations. Joe Kent resigned as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, stating that Iran had posed “no imminent threat” to the U.S.

IDF Kills Iran’s Intelligence Chief In Overnight Strike

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel ​Katz, said on ‌Wednesday that Iranian Intelligence Minister ​Esmail Khatib ​was "eliminated" in a strike ⁠overnight.

There has ​been no confirmation ​from Iran.

Iran Vows Retaliation After Gas Site Strike

Iran has said it plans to retaliate against strikes on its Asaluyeh gas facilities by targeting "enemy infrastructure previously thought to be safe," calling the attack a "war crime" that will not go unpunished, according to Iranian military sources reported by the Fars news agency.

Iran Women's Football Team Returns

Iran's women's national football team and support staff have returned home from a tournament in Australia, where controversy arose after they refused to sing the national anthem, drawing criticism from Iranian media.

Trump Calls To End Iran Threat

President Donald Trump called for dismantling the "Iranian Terror State" and urged countries dependent on the Strait of Hormuz to take responsibility, criticizing unresponsive U.S. allies.

"I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off' what's left of the Iranian Terror State,” wrote Trump.

Funeral Held for Iranian Officials

The funeral for Iran's top security official Ali Larijani and Basij chief Gholamreza Soleimani has begun in Tehran, with large crowds gathering in Enghelab Square. Their coffins, along with those of dozens of sailors killed off Sri Lanka, were paraded through the square.

France Signals Conditional Hormuz Support

Iran Boosts Exports via Jask Terminal

Despite steady oil loadings at Iran's Kharg Island after U.S. strikes, Iran is shifting more crude exports to its Jask terminal outside the Persian Gulf, offering easier access via the Gulf of Oman, reported the Wall Street Journal citing marine-intelligence firm Kpler.

NATO Sends Patriots to Turkey

Turkey's Defense Ministry announced that NATO is deploying an additional Patriot missile defense unit to Incirlik Air Base following ballistic missiles Turkey says were fired by Iran, though Tehran denies involvement and points to Israel, reported Al Jazeera.

Zelensky Warns of Missile Shortage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the BBC, warned that the Middle East conflict could lead to a missile shortage for Ukraine, suggesting that Russia may benefit from a prolonged war, diverting U.S. support. He said the U.S. produces about 60–65 missiles per month — roughly 700–800 a year — and noted that 803 missiles were used on the first day of the Middle East war.

Iran Blames US For Urban Gulf Strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that attacks on urban areas in Gulf countries were justified, blaming the U.S. for moving its forces from official bases into hotels and other locations.

Iran Calls For New Hormuz Framework

Iranian Foreign Minister, Syed Abbas Araghchi, urged a new international framework for the Strait of Hormuz after the war, emphasizing regional cooperation and calling for a complete end to the conflict rather than a temporary ceasefire, reported Al Jazeera.

Trump Delays Xi Meet Amid War

President Donald Trump confirmed he is postponing a planned meeting with Xi Jinping, saying the talks are being "reset" as Washington focuses on the ongoing Iran war.

US Hits Iran Missile Sites Near Hormuz

U.S. Central Command said it carried out recent strikes on heavily fortified Iranian missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz using 5,000-pound bunker-busting munitions, stating the targeted anti-ship cruise missiles posed a threat to international shipping.

Iraq Oil Exports Via Ceyhan Port To Resume

Iraq's Oil Minister announced that oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan would resume on Wednesday after ongoing maintenance to restore the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline, reported Al Jazeera.

Estonia Responds To Trump’s Call For Support

Estonia is open to discussing support if the U.S. raises it within NATO, as Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna warned that tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain high with no signs of de-escalation, reported ERR News.

Iran Executes Man Over Israel Spying

Iran's judiciary said a man identified as Kourosh Keyvani was executed after being accused of spying for Israel, allegedly passing images and sensitive information to Mossad. Authorities said the execution was carried out after all legal procedures were completed and the sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Hormuz Sees Slight Rise In Ship Flow

A small but increasing number of commercial ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with tracking data showing nearly double the recent traffic. Michelle Wiese Bockmann, an analyst at Windward, suggests Iran is allowing selective, permission-based transits mainly for friendly nations like China and India, while Western-linked vessels continue to avoid Iranian waters.



Qatar, Lebanon Discuss Mass Displacement

Qatari Minister for International Cooperation, Maryam Al-Misned, and Lebanese Social Affairs Minister, Haneen Sayed, discussed Lebanon's worsening humanitarian situation amid Israeli attacks, focusing on the large-scale displacement of civilians. Authorities in Lebanon report over 1 million people—nearly a fifth of the population—have been displaced since early March.

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