US-Iran War Updates March 18: US Hits Iran Missile Sites Near Hormuz, Iraq To Resume Oil Exports Via Turkish Port, Iran Executes Israeli Spy

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Wednesday at 2:30 AM ET, as the conflict enters its nineteenth day.

On Tuesday, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was killed in a strike at his daughter's home in Pardis, Iranian state media confirmed.

President Donald Trump criticized NATO for hesitating to join the conflict, calling it a "foolish mistake" and claiming the U.S. doesn't need their assistance in ongoing military operations. Joe Kent resigned as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, stating that Iran had posed “no imminent threat” to the U.S.

US Hits Iran Missile Sites Near Hormuz

U.S. Central Command said it carried out recent strikes on heavily fortified Iranian missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz using 5,000-pound bunker-busting munitions, stating the targeted anti-ship cruise missiles posed a threat to international shipping.

Iraq Oil Exports Via Ceyhan Port To Resume

Iraq's Oil Minister announced that oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan would resume on Wednesday after ongoing maintenance to restore the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline, reported Al Jazeera.

Estonia Responds To Trump’s Call For Support

Estonia is open to discussing support if the U.S. raises it within NATO, as Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna warned that tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain high with no signs of de-escalation, reported ERR News.

Iran Executes Man Over Israel Spying

Iran's judiciary said a man identified as Kourosh Keyvani was executed after being accused of spying for Israel, allegedly passing images and sensitive information to Mossad. Authorities said the execution was carried out after all legal procedures were completed and the sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Hormuz Sees Slight Rise In Ship Flow

A small but increasing number of commercial ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with tracking data showing nearly double the recent traffic. Michelle Wiese Bockmann, an analyst at Windward, suggests Iran is allowing selective, permission-based transits mainly for friendly nations like China and India, while Western-linked vessels continue to avoid Iranian waters.



Qatar, Lebanon Discuss Mass Displacement

Qatari Minister for International Cooperation, Maryam Al-Misned, and Lebanese Social Affairs Minister, Haneen Sayed, discussed Lebanon's worsening humanitarian situation amid Israeli attacks, focusing on the large-scale displacement of civilians. Authorities in Lebanon report over 1 million people—nearly a fifth of the population—have been displaced since early March.

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