Trump's Ball Room A Case With 'Shifting Theories, Shifting Dynamics,' Says Judge Amid Legal Challenge

A federal judge signaled growing skepticism over President Donald Trump's $400 million White House ballroom project as preservationists renewed their effort to halt construction.

Trump’s White House Ballroom Faces Legal Scrutiny

The East Wing demolition began in October to make way for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom intended for state dinners, galas, and official events, with completion expected by 2028 and funding primarily from private donors.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, questioned the Justice Department over its shifting explanations for why the project can proceed without congressional approval, reported The Hill.

"This has been a case where there have been shifting theories, shifting dynamics, I regret to say, from the beginning," Leon said.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued in December, arguing the White House must follow federal law, including obtaining approval from Congress, conducting independent reviews, and allowing public comment.

Preservationist lawyer Thaddeus Heuer criticized the administration's approach, saying the court has been put on a "monthslong merry-go-round ride" regarding authority over the project.

"What they can't do here is have it both ways," he added.

Justice Department attorney Yaakov Roth defended the project, noting its "dual source of funding and dual source of authority" and urging that construction not be halted for national security and practical reasons.

Trump's $400 Million White House Ballroom Approved

Last month, a U.S. judge approved Trump's $400 million White House ballroom project, dismissing objections from preservationists.

Leon declined to grant a preliminary injunction that would have temporarily halted construction but allowed the National Trust for Historic Preservation to amend its complaint to challenge Trump's authority.

Trump had previously expressed interest in a White House ballroom during the Obama administration, according to former senior advisor David Axelrod.

Axelrod said Trump proposed replacing garden tents with a modular ballroom following the 2010 BP oil spill. No action was taken on that earlier proposal.

Trump described the current 90,000-square-foot East Wing addition as a high-security, "drone-free" structure to host inaugurations and state events, featuring bulletproof glass.

Funded by private donors, including major tech, defense, and crypto firms, Trump said the project was ahead of schedule and under budget.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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