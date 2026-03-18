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Donald Trump
March 18, 2026 1:15 AM 2 min read

Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump For Ballroom Marble Comments Amid Iran War, Oil Constraints: 'Gas Prices Are Up 27%'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) has criticized President Donald Trump for rising gasoline prices in the U.S., as the conflict with Iran is set to enter day 19.

Ballroom Marble Over Gas Prices

On Tuesday, the senator quoted a post on the social media platform X that shared a video of Trump talking about the marble used in the White House’s new ballroom, estimated to cost over $400 million.

Warren criticized Trump amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. “Gas prices are up 27% since last month, and Donald Trump is talking about the marble for his ballroom,” she said in the post.

Rising Oil Prices

US-Iran Conflict

Elsewhere, the conflict and rising tensions with Iran have also given rise to concerns about its effects on the global markets, as experts think the prolonged conflict in the Middle East could give rise to economic decline like the 2008 financial crisis.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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