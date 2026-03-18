Russia Reaffirms 'Unwavering Solidarity' With Havana After Trump Claims He Could Take Cuba: 'Condemn Attempts Of Gross Interference'

President Donald Trump suggested he could "take" Cuba, prompting a swift show of support from Russia for the island's government.

Trump Cuba Remark Sparks Russia Warning

On Tuesday, Russia condemned what it described as U.S. interference in Cuba's internal affairs after Trump said he expected to have the honor of "taking Cuba," reported Reuters.

In the Oval Office, Trump suggested he could "do anything" with Cuba due to its "weakened" state. "That'd be good. That's a big honor," he said.

Without naming Trump directly, Russia's foreign ministry said it expressed serious concern over rising tensions around Cuba, calling it the "Island of Liberty."

"Russia reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and fraternal people of Cuba," the ministry said.

Ministry added, "We strongly condemn attempts of gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

The Kremlin added it is in contact with the Cuban leadership and is ready to provide "all possible assistance," including financial support.

The remarks come as Washington intensifies pressure on Havana through sanctions and an oil blockade that has strained the country's already fragile power system.

A report indicated that removing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is a key U.S. objective, though no official policy has been confirmed.

US Cuba Sanctions And Humanitarian Crisis

Last month, Trump escalated pressure on Cuba, suggesting a “friendly takeover” as a fuel blockade worsened the island's economic crisis.

He said Cuba’s government was “in a big deal of trouble,” adding, “Maybe we’ll have a friendly takeover of Cuba."

Trump said the U.S. had been in discussions with Cuba, calling it a “failed nation” and warning of a humanitarian threat.

“We’re talking to Cuba right now, and Marco Rubio talking to Cuba right now, and they should absolutely make a deal, because it’s a humanity it’s really a humanitarian threat,” he said.

In January, Cuban President Díaz-Canel condemned U.S. tariffs as an attempt to "suffocate" the economy, calling the policy "fascist, criminal and genocidal."

Cuba faced fuel shortages and blackouts and declared an "international emergency."

Cuba faces daily blackouts and a failing power grid after the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and pressure on Mexico to stop oil exports to the island.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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