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Map South East USA . Close-up macro image of map Southeast America. Selective focus
March 17, 2026 7:43 AM 2 min read

Trump Hints At 'Taking' Cuba In 'Some Form' Amid Ongoing Bilateral Discussions: 'A Big Honor'

In the wake of a deepening economic crisis in Cuba, President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of “taking Cuba, in some form.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump indicated that he could “do anything” with Cuba, considering its current “weakened” state.

“That’d be good. That’s a big honor,” said Trump.

The president confirmed ongoing discussions with Cuba but refrained from sharing any specifics.

Washington has been escalating pressure on Cuba, as indicated by Trump’s previous suggestion of a “friendly takeover” of the island nation.

Cuba’s Energy Woes

Trump previously labeled Cuba a “failed nation” amid the oil blockade, which has disrupted daily life and raised concerns. The President emphasized the urgent need for talks with Cuba, calling it a “humanitarian priority”.

On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced that the countries were considering “negotiated solutions” to the U.S. energy blockade. Díaz-Canel said talks with the U.S. aim to resolve bilateral differences through dialogue, address the country's energy crisis, and respect each nation's political system and sovereignty.

Image via Shutterstock

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