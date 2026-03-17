'End This Quickly:' Airlines For America CEO Urges Lawmakers As TSA Workers Go Unpaid Amid Shutdown

TSA Shutdown Causes Airport Delays

On Monday, Sununu, the former governor of New Hampshire, said he hopes the shutdown will end by early April with the confirmation of new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.).

"At most, my hope is that it's maybe the first week in April, at most, when the new secretary comes in," Sununu told NewsNation's The Hill.

The shutdown stems from a funding impasse over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with Democrats demanding reforms including judicial warrants, body cameras for officers, and the removal of face masks.

Meanwhile, Republicans have sought to fund all DHS agencies without restrictions.

To shield TSA workers from the dispute, Democrats proposed funding all DHS agencies except ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but the effort was blocked by Republicans.

The impasse has forced TSA employees to work without pay, slowing airport operations nationwide.

"The airlines didn't ask for this. We have nothing to do with the political disputes there," Sununu said.

He emphasized that the Mullin appointment and planned reforms offer a path toward compromise.

TSA Shutdown Causes Airport Delays And Employee Struggles

Last week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized Democrats for the DHS shutdown, highlighting a letter from Airlines for America urging Congress to pay TSA employees and end funding delays.

Airports sought public help for unpaid TSA staff. Denver International Airport requested grocery and gas gift cards, while Seattle-Tacoma International Airport opened a food pantry.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta and New Orleans airports advised travelers to arrive early due to unpredictable wait times.

Last month, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had planned to suspend TSA PreCheck and Global Entry but reversed the decision after industry backlash.

PreCheck continued operating, while Global Entry delays persisted, and about 63,000 TSA agents worked without pay.

Sununu called the suspension notice "deeply concerning" due to the short notice for travelers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Synthetic Messiah/Shutterstock

