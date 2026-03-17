Elizabeth Warren Demands Answers On $63 Million Trump Library Fund After Nonprofit Dissolution

On Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) once again pressed for clarity on the fate of millions pledged by major companies to a future Trump Presidential Library after the original nonprofit managing the funds was dissolved.

Elizabeth Warren Raises Alarm On X

"Now the Library Fund is dissolved, leaving the American people in the dark on the fate of millions of dollars," she wrote, adding, "Where did that money go? I'm pushing for answers."

Last week, Warren, Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) sent letters to ABC, Meta, Paramount and X, seeking details on the terms of their agreements.

The letter also asked for the current status of the funds they had pledged to the president's representatives.

Tech And Media Giants Pledged Millions

The funding came through legal settlements with Donald Trump after the 2024 election, resolving claims that companies had defamed him or restricted his access to social media.

Statements and media reports indicated that ABC, Meta, Paramount and X collectively committed at least $63 million.

Nonprofit Dissolved, Accountability Questioned

The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Fund, Inc., originally tasked with handling the donations, was administratively dissolved in September by Florida officials after failing to submit a required annual report, the Washington Post reported.

Three months later, its lawyer filed official dissolution papers, leaving the money's status unclear.

New Foundation Formed, Questions Remain

A second nonprofit, the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, Inc., was later established and reported receiving $50 million in contributions by December.

However, it has not confirmed whether these include the settlement money. Warren and other lawmakers argue the lack of public disclosure undermines accountability.

Federal regulations do not require presidential library nonprofits to reveal their donors, the report said.

The organization did not respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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