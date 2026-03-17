Trump Promises $5,000 Savings For Homebuyers In Push To Deregulate Mortgage Market: 'Lowest Level In 5 Years'

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order aimed at deregulating the U.S. mortgage market, touting massive savings for homebuyers and declaring that mortgage rates have hit their “lowest level in 5 years.”

Slashing Red Tape And Boosting Savings

The March 13 directive, titled “Promoting Access to Mortgage Credit,” seeks to reverse years of tightening regulations that the administration claims have sidelined community banks and restricted credit access.

The administration argues that easing compliance burdens, particularly those stemming from the Dodd-Frank Act, will revive bank participation and directly lower costs for rural and low-to-moderate-income households.

By removing these regulatory distortions, the policy aims to foster competition among all lender types to drive down consumer rates.

Easing Rules For Community Lenders

At the heart of the order is a mandate to tailor regulations for “smaller banks” holding under $100 billion in assets.

The directive instructs federal financial agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Reserve, to revise Ability-to-Repay and Qualified Mortgage rules, potentially expanding the safe harbor for portfolio loans.

Additionally, the order seeks to raise the asset threshold for Home Mortgage Disclosure Act reporting, relieving smaller institutions from expensive software requirements.

Regulators are also directed to adopt a “correction-first” supervisory approach for good-faith errors, reserving harsh civil monetary penalties only for willful or reckless misconduct.

Pushing For Digital Modernization

It also pushes for the adoption of artificial intelligence, desktop appraisals, and alternative valuation models to streamline property assessments.

By removing these technological and regulatory bottlenecks, the White House aims to foster market innovation, significantly reduce closing delays, and ultimately pass the reduced origination and servicing costs directly onto the American homebuyer.

Here’s a list of stocks within different sectors that may be impacted by the executive order.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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