Trump Drops Explosive Hint About Former President Who 'Likes' Him And Backed His Iran Strategy— 'I Wish I Did It...'

On Monday, President Donald Trump twice stated that one of his predecessors expressed regret over their approach to Iran, wishing they had adopted a strategy similar to his.

Trump shared this story during a meeting of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center, which he chairs.

“I’ve spoken to a certain president, who I like, actually, a past president, a former president. He said, ‘I wish I did it…but they didn’t do it. I’m doing it,” Trump stated.

He did not reveal the identity of the former president, stating, “I can’t tell you that. I don’t want to embarrass him.”

Trump repeated his claim during the signing time at the Oval Office with Vice President JD Vance by his side.

When questioned if the former president was George W. Bush, Trump refused.

When reporters asked, “Was it Bill Clinton?” Trump declined to confirm, simply stating, “I don’t want to say”, and added that “it’s somebody that happens to like me, and I like that person who’s a smart person.”

However, the president seemed to hint that the former president is a Democrat when he said, “he is a member of a party…they have Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Notably, Trump, on multiple occasions, has severely criticized Obama’s Iran policies, alongside Biden’s open border moves. On the other hand, in an interview with NBC News earlier this year, Trump said he likes Clinton, praising the ex-president’s past behavior toward him and saying he felt understood by him.

Lawmakers Slam Trump’s Iran War

At the same time, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) criticized Trump's Iran strikes as unconstitutional and driven by Israel's interests, warning that killing Iran's former leader could backfire by turning him into a martyr.



Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock