Elissa Slotkin Says Americans Are Face Rising Gas, Airline And Grocery Costs Because of 'Trump's War In Iran'

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is warning that ongoing U.S. military actions in Iran are driving up fuel costs, creating ripple effects across transportation, food, and shipping nationwide.

Gas Prices Spike As Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Halts

On Monday, Slotkin posted on X while sharing a video explaining the impact of the conflict.

She wrote, "Because of President Trump's war in Iran, anything that depends on the cost of fuel is going to go up. That means trucking, that means airline tickets. That means the price of food."

In the clip, she elaborated on the situation at the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for global oil supplies.

"20% of the traffic that moves oil around the world goes through that one choke point. So right now, there is virtually no traffic moving… because the insurance company is not insuring ships that are going to transit right now," she said.

Slotkin noted that companies would require a military escort to navigate the area safely, which has not been provided.

She cited immediate effects on consumers: "We've seen oil, just in the past couple of days, the price of gas go up by 60 cents in the state of Michigan."

She added, "Anything that depends on the cost of fuel is going to go up. That means trucking, that means airline tickets, that means the price of food as you move that back and forth just became more expensive."

Lawmakers Warn Iran War Driving Up Gas And Grocery Costs

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) said the conflict had already cost over $11 billion in its first week, with nearly $2 billion spent daily, and blamed rising gas prices on what she called Trump's "reckless abuse of power."

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) called it a "war of choice," noting it had driven up prices for gas, groceries, and other everyday goods.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned that conflicting timelines from the administration and continued attacks on the Strait of Hormuz could prolong U.S. involvement and further raise energy and living costs.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) vowed to block a $50 billion war funding request, arguing the money could instead support healthcare programs and the ACA.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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