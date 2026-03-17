US-Iran War Updates March 17: Israel Says Top Iranian Security Official Ali Larijani Killed In Strikes (UPDATED)

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Tuesday at 9.30 AM ET, as the conflict enters its eighteenth day.

Human Rights Group Slams Iran Gulf Attacks

Human Rights Watch warns that Iran's drone and missile attacks in the Gulf, launched since February 28 in response to US-Israeli strikes, are “unlawful” and endangering civilians. Many strikes have hit residential areas, hotels, airports, embassies, and financial centres. Despite an apology from Iran's president on March 8, the attacks have continued, putting Gulf civilians at ongoing risk, HRW says.

Iran Seizes Smuggled Starlink Systems

Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced it has confiscated hundreds of Starlink satellite internet systems, alleging they were smuggled into the country by the U.S. and Israel. The ministry stated it will continue tracking such devices and warned that using or possessing them is a wartime crime, punishable with the severest penalties, particularly for those acting on behalf of enemy forces, reported Al Jazeera.

Explosion Hits Ship in Sharjah Port

A ship exploded in Sharjah, hours after a tanker was struck elsewhere in the UAE. Recent days have seen multiple drone attacks on coastal areas near the UAE and across the Persian Gulf following Tehran's retaliatory strikes on U.S. allies, reported CNN, citing Iranian state media.

Iran Bans Chaharshanbe Suri Gatherings

Iranians have been advised against public celebrations of Chaharshanbe Suri, the fire festival leading up to Nowruz, due to the ongoing war. Authorities, including the Iranian Red Crescent and emergency services, cited public safety concerns, the need to preserve emergency resources, and the need to reduce pressure on the medical system.

Israel Says Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani Killed

India Declines Talk On Iran Tanker Return

Lebanon Condemns Hezbollah Plot In Kuwait

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned an alleged Hezbollah plot in Kuwait, where authorities arrested 16 people linked to the group and seized weapons, drones, and communication devices aimed at destabilising security and recruiting operatives, reported Al Jazeera.

IDF Kills Basij Chief Soleimani

The Israeli military said it killed Gholamreza Soleimani, who had led Iran's Basij for about six years. During his leadership, the Basij was a key force behind crackdowns on protests in Iran, using violence, arrests, and force against civilians.

Israeli Jets Hit Iran Security Sites

Israel says dozens of its jets carried out coordinated airstrikes across Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz, targeting Iranian security command centres, missile and drone facilities, and air defence systems.

Iraq Secures Hormuz Passage Deal

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani TOLD Al Jazeera that it has an understanding with Iran to allow its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, even as Tehran maintains the waterway is open only to countries it does not consider enemies.

Iran Seeks Mexico Shift For FIFA Matches

Iran is in talks with FIFA to move its World Cup matches to Mexico, citing security concerns after Trump expressed concerns over the team's safety during the sporting event. Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said the team will not travel to the U.S., where some matches were originally scheduled, as Trump wasn’t able to guarantee their safety.

Baghdad Blasts Kill 4, Hit US Embassy

Explosions struck Baghdad, killing at least four in an air raid on an Iran-backed group's building, while drones also targeted the U.S. Embassy area in the Green Zone, reported Al Jazeera.

Hong Kong Warns Of Oil Shock Risks

UKMTO Flags Tanker Hit Off Fujairah

A tanker anchored off Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman was hit by an unknown projectile, causing minor damage but no injuries or environmental harm, UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, urging vessels to remain cautious.

South Korea To Limit Energy Exports Amid ‘Worst-Case’ Crisis

South Korea's president, Lee Jae Myung, warned of “worst-case” energy risks if the Middle East crisis drags on, urging efforts to secure alternative supplies, consider limiting exports if needed, and accelerate renewable energy development, reported The Hawk on Tuesday.

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