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US-Iran Geopolitics: Oil Industry, Energy Trade, and Global Financial Markets
March 17, 2026 3:15 AM 3 min read

US-Iran War Updates March 17: Iran Seeks Mexico FIFA Shift, US Embassy Attacked In Baghdad As EU Countries Reject Trump's Hormuz Demand

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Tuesday at 3 AM ET, as the conflict enters its eighteenth day.

Iran Seeks Mexico Shift For FIFA Matches

Iran is in talks with FIFA to move its World Cup matches to Mexico, citing security concerns after Trump expressed concerns over the team's safety during the sporting event. Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said the team will not travel to the U.S., where some matches were originally scheduled, as Trump wasn’t able to guarantee their safety.

Baghdad Blasts Kill 4, Hit Embassy

Explosions struck Baghdad, killing at least four in an air raid on an Iran-backed group's building, while drones also targeted the U.S. Embassy area in the Green Zone, reported Al Jazeera.

Hong Kong Warns Of Oil Shock Risks

UKMTO Flags Tanker Hit Off Fujairah

A tanker anchored off Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman was hit by an unknown projectile, causing minor damage but no injuries or environmental harm,  UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, urging vessels to remain cautious.

South Korea To Limit Energy Exports Amid ‘Worst-Case’ Crisis

South Korea's president, Lee Jae Myung, warned of “worst-case” energy risks if the Middle East crisis drags on, urging efforts to secure alternative supplies, consider limiting exports if needed, and accelerate renewable energy development, reported The Hawk on Tuesday.

Image via Shutterstock

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