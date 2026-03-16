Mark Kelly Demands Pete Hegseth Explain 'No Quarter, No Mercy For Our Enemies' Comment, Citing Potential War Crimes

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) demanded that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarify his "no quarter" comments, noting the phrase legally means killing enemy combatants instead of taking them prisoner.

Kelly Questions ‘No Quarter’ Comment

On Monday, Kelly said in a post on X that Hegseth must explain his comments about U.S. military operations.

"Secretary Hegseth needs to explain exactly what he meant when he said ‘no quarter,'" Kelly wrote.

He added, "It's well established that it means to take no prisoners — to kill them instead of accept their surrender."

In a formal letter to the Pentagon, Kelly said the phrase carries a clear meaning under the laws of armed conflict and is explicitly prohibited.

"Historically, and legally, it refers to a declaration by a military commander that no enemy combatants can be taken prisoner- that is, that they are to be killed rather than permitted to surrender," Kelly wrote.

He added that declaring "no quarter" is banned under international agreements such as the Geneva Conventions and the Hague Conventions and could constitute a war crime under the U.S. War Crimes Act of 1996.

Kelly asked Hegseth to clarify whether his statement — "we will keep pushing, keep advancing, no quarter, no mercy for our enemies" — reflected actual U.S. policy or rules of engagement.

The senator also asked Hegseth to confirm that U.S. operations will comply with international law and that service members have the duty to refuse unlawful orders.

US–Iran Conflict: Casualties, Spending And Intelligence Updates

On Sunday, A senior White House official said the Pentagon expected the U.S. conflict with Iran to last several more weeks, with Americans facing higher energy prices.

Kevin Hassett said the military estimated the operation could take four to six weeks and was progressing faster than expected.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized Pentagon spending after reports showed Hegseth oversaw $93 billion in one month, allegedly spent on luxury items rather than public needs.

Hegseth also acknowledged that more American casualties were likely as operations continued, but said losses would strengthen U.S. resolve.

He added the administration was monitoring reports that Russia had shared intelligence with Iran on U.S. military positions and said the U.S. was adjusting planning accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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