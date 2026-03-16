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US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during a press conference in Lviv, Ukraine
March 16, 2026 10:15 PM 2 min read

Chuck Schumer Blasts Trump For Hoping That China Will Help US Clear The Hormuz Strait: He's Created A 'Mess' And Has No Plan For How To End It

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Monday blasted President Donald Trump after the president said China should help the United States secure the Strait of Hormuz, the vital oil chokepoint snarled by the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Schumer Mocks Trump's China Plea

On X, Schumer wrote, "Donald Trump says he's hoping China will help us clear the Strait of Hormuz. Are you kidding me?" He added that Trump had "created a mess" in the Middle East and appeared to have no clear plan to end it.

Trump Presses Allies To Join Mission

Trump also said Monday he had asked to delay his planned March 31 to April 2 visit to China by "a month or so" so he could stay in Washington as the Iran operation continued. Reuters reported that China confirmed it remains in contact with Washington about the summit.

Former national security adviser John Bolton also faulted Trump's planning, writing on X that the "proper political preparation" for the war had not been done. In a CNN interview, Bolton said "there's a real problem here" when asked about Trump's push for NATO countries to send ships to Hormuz.

Support Wavers As Crisis Deepens

Photo Courtesy: Bumble Dee On Shutterstock.com

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