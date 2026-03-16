Trump Says 'Thrilled To See' FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Scrutinizing Networks Spreading False Reports On Iran

President Donald Trump praised the Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr for scrutinizing broadcast licenses, claiming major networks are misinforming the public about U.S. actions in Iran.

Trump Targets Networks As FCC Reviews Licenses

On Sunday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he was "so thrilled to see Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), looking at the licenses of some of these Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic News Organizations."

He criticized networks for receiving "billions of dollars of FREE American airwaves" while allegedly spreading false reporting, including on late-night programs he labeled as "Late Night Morons."

On Saturday, Carr warned broadcasters they could lose licenses if they spread misinformation, echoing Trump's attacks on mainstream media.

Trump accused major outlets of misreporting a story about Saudi tanker planes.

Carr highlighted low trust in legacy media and said networks must operate in the public interest. The FCC signaled a tougher stance using its rarely used "news distortion" rule.

Trump Targets NBC And CBS

Last year, Carr shared a post from President Trump calling Late Night host Seth Meyers a "Ratings DISASTER" and demanding NBC fire him, drawing criticism from attorney Gregg Nunziata.

Meyers mocked Trump's reactions on his show and noted his declining approval ratings.

Trump also attacked CBS and Paramount, calling 60 Minutes segments on him "fraudulent" and urging Carr to impose fines as the company worked on its Skydance Media merger.

The segments covered Ukraine and Greenland and were described as standard reporting by Deadline.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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