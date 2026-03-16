Trump 'Drawn' To Idea Of Kharg Island Capture As 'Economic Knockout' Of Iranian Regime: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the capture of Iran’s primary oil depot on Kharg Island.

The seizure would necessitate the presence of U.S. military forces on the ground. This development comes amid the continuing blockade in the Persian Gulf, which is hindering Gulf oil and preventing Trump from ending the war, even if he desired to do so, Axios reported late Sunday.

The island, a strategically important terminal situated 15 miles from Iran’s coast, handles nearly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports.

The report of Kharg island capture comes as Trump, on Friday, said U.S. Central Command carried out a major bombing raid on the island’s oil export terminal, claiming all military targets were “obliterated.”

At the same time, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said further actions, including additional strikes on the facility, remain possible.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Allies Hesitate On ‘Hormuz Coalition’

The coalition plans come as the WTI crude oil price continued its upward journey. At 4.38 AM ET, it was trading 1.43% higher at $100.21 per barrel.

Trump, during the Air ​Force One gaggle on Sunday, urged them to protect their own territory, saying the U.S. does not rely on the shipping channel due to its own oil access. He said that his administration has contacted seven countries for potential support, but did not name them, though he previously suggested China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK could take part.

Notably, a Reuters report on Monday suggested that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australia have “no plans” to send warships to Hormuz.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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