US-Iran War Updates March 16: Iran Denies Truce Talk, Dubai Airport Confirms Fire, Japan Releases Oil As Trump Demands Help With Hormuz

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Monday at 2:45 AM ET, as the conflict enters its seventeenth day.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on X joking about rumors that he had been killed in an Iranian strike, showing himself at a café and dismissing the claims while praising the Israeli public.

Japan Taps Oil Reserves

Japan has begun releasing oil from private-sector reserves to stabilize supply as the Iran war disrupts Middle East tanker routes. The release equals about 15 days of consumption, while companies still hold roughly 70 days of reserves. The government may also release an additional month of oil from its national stockpile later in March, reported NHK World.

Drone Strike Sparks Dubai Airport Fire

A drone strike hit a fuel tank near Dubai International Airport on Monday, causing a fire and briefly halting flights. Emergency crews responded quickly, and authorities reported no injuries. Dubai Airports said some flights were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Jebel Ali after a drone attack.

Pahlavi Urges Embassy Protests Worldwide

Exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians worldwide to mark Chaharshanbe Suri on March 18, a pre-Navroz ritual, with protests outside Iranian embassies, framing the celebration as a defiant tribute to anti-regime victims and a call to end the Islamic Republic.

Iran Denies Truce, Vows Continued Strikes

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister, Syed Abbas Araghchi, told CBS News it has not sought a truce or negotiations and dismissed such claims as false, warning that its armed forces will continue strikes until the U.S. recognizes the war as illegal and compensates victims.

Oil CEOs Warn Crisis May Worsen: Report

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