Mark Kelly Calls For Gas Tax Relief Amid Rising Prices: 'I Don't See How This War Helps Americans'

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) raised concerns about the economic impact of the Iran war and its effect on energy prices, arguing that Americans are facing higher living costs while the administration has yet to clearly outline its strategic objectives.

Kelly Links War To Rising Gas Prices

On Sunday, Kelly shared a clip from an interview discussing rising gas prices and the broader financial strain on American households.

In a post on X, the Arizona senator questioned how the conflict benefits Americans already struggling with everyday expenses.

"I don't see how this war helps Americans afford rent, groceries, health care, or gas," Kelly wrote.

He added, "What I do see is spiking gas prices."

During the interview, Kelly said the administration has not clearly articulated its strategic goals for the conflict.

"I think one of the problems we have right now is the administration doesn't even have a strategic goal for what the outcome should be. It hasn't been articulated," he said.

Kelly added that geopolitical tensions are affecting global energy markets.

He pointed to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that about 20% of the world's oil supply typically moves through the narrow waterway.

"That's the reason why we have spiking gas prices right now," Kelly said.

To address the issue, Kelly said he introduced legislation that would temporarily suspend the federal gas tax to help lower prices at the pump, though he acknowledged the measure alone may not fully offset rising costs.

Lawmakers Criticize Trump As Gas Prices Surge

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) condemned support for Big Oil profits, saying, "We should tax windfall oil profits from Trump’s war against Iran and give relief to American families instead."

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said the administration is out of touch with working Americans facing higher energy, health care, and grocery costs, along with tariffs.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) added that Republicans' claim that rising gas prices are "a small price to pay" ignores the reality that Americans must now choose between fueling their cars and putting food on the table.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed optimism that the conflict with Iran could end soon.

The war has already disrupted global oil markets, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, driving the national average gas price to $3.41 per gallon, a 14% increase in just one week.

President Donald Trump downplayed the surge, telling that prices would drop after the conflict ends and saying geopolitical concerns are more important than short-term increases in gasoline costs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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