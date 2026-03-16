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Sacramento, CA - Jan 10, 2024: Governor Gavin Newsom introducing and discussing his 2024-25 state budge proposal and answering questions from reporters.
March 16, 2026 12:25 AM 2 min read

Gavin Newsom 'Thanks' Trump As Gas Prices Hit $3.70/Gallon Amid Iran War—Slams $1.5 Billion Spent By Americans In Excess At The Pump

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has slammed the President Donald Trump administration as gasoline prices across the U.S. continue to surge.

‘Thanks To President Trump,’ Says Gavin Newsom

In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, Newsom's official press office handle slammed Trump for the price surge. "THANKS TO PRESIDENT TRUMP, PRICES ARE COMING DOWN!" the post said, quoting a post that said the price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit $3.70.

$1.5 Billion In Excess

In an X post on Saturday, Newsom slammed the Trump administration over the price rise, as well as the "disastrous" war with Iran. "No amount of spin from Trump and his lackeys" could hide that "Americans shelled out an extra $1.5 BILLION for gas this past week," Newsom said in his post.

According to data compiled by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of a gallon of gas on Sunday hit $3.699 per gallon, with gas in California costing $5.509 per gallon.

Energy Secretary Predicts End To War

Wright also shared that as Iran lays a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key trading route responsible for at least a fifth of the world's oil supply, naval escorts could also be possible for ships passing through.

Benefits To Oil Companies, Tesla

On the other hand, U.S.-based oil companies could record benefits of up to $60 billion as the war with Iran escalates, with the companies already seeing a $5 billion increase in cash flow.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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