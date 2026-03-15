Kevin Hassett Says White House Doesn't Need More Iran War Funding Yet Despite $12 Billion Cost

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday that the Trump administration does not currently need more money from Congress for the war in Iran, even as the operation's cost has already climbed into the billions.

Hassett Says Current Funds Are Enough

He added that the administration already has the weapons in place and is "not necessarily" going to need a supplemental package. Hassett also repeated the administration's claim that the war effort is "ahead of schedule."

War Costs Fuel Capitol Hill Pressure

Trump Keeps Timeline And Goals Vague

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