Dow Futures Rise While Oil Hovers Near $100: Trump Warns NATO Of 'Very Bad' Future If Allies Don't Help Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

On Sunday evening, U.S. stock futures moved higher as oil futures hovered near $100 per barrel.

Stock Futures Edge Higher As Oil Volatility Grips Markets

U.S. equity futures pointed higher in late trading. Dow futures rose 180 points, or 0.38%, to 47,066, while S&P 500 futures gained 29 points, or 0.43%, to 6,714.75. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 116.75 points, or 0.47%, to 24,722.50.

In commodities, WTI Crude April 26 futures slipped 0.88% to $97.84 per barrel, while Brent crude edged down 0.16% to $102.98 per barrel.

RBOB gasoline futures edged higher 0.14% to $3.05 per gallon, while ULSD heating oil futures declined 0.67% to $3.99 per gallon.

Meanwhile, natural gas futures dropped 0.57% to $3.11 per MMBtu (million British thermal units).

Earlier in the evening, U.S. crude prices briefly climbed above $100 per barrel.

This reflects continued anxiety in energy markets as shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten global supply.

The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman normally carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, making it one of the most critical energy trade routes globally.

The U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.23% to 100.26, while Asian markets were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.23% and South Korea's KOSPI rising 1.01%.

Trump Urges Allies To Help Secure Strait Of Hormuz

While speaking with the Financial Times, Trump urged countries that benefit from the shipping route to contribute military assets to keep it open following tanker attacks and rising regional tensions.

"I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits," Trump said. "It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there."

Trump warned that NATO allies could face “very bad” consequences if they fail to assist in securing the route.

The president said support could include minesweepers and other naval equipment capable of countering drones and naval mines in the area.

US Threatens More Strikes On Iran Oil Infrastructure

Tensions escalated further after U.S. strikes targeted Iranian military assets on Kharg Island, the country's primary crude export hub.

While Trump said the latest strikes avoided energy facilities, he warned the U.S. could target oil infrastructure if Iran continues attacking tankers in the Persian Gulf.

"We can hit that in five minutes," Trump said of the island's oil facilities. "And there's not a thing they can do about it."

Analysts warn that any direct strike on Iran's export infrastructure could halt roughly 1.5 million barrels per day of crude exports, potentially triggering retaliation and further disrupting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, CNBC reported.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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