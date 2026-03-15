Airline CEOs Warn of Airport Chaos One Month Into TSA Shutdown

In an open letter to Congress, the airline leaders warned that staffing gaps at checkpoints have already caused disruptions at large airports, a problem they said could worsen as spring break crowds build.

In their letter, the CEOs said, "This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now it's up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals that will get federal aviation workers—including TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers—paid during shutdowns.”

Airlines Demand Action Amid Travel Chaos

Airports, meanwhile, have been trying to cushion the blow for unpaid staff in practical ways. On Wednesday, Denver International Airport used X to ask for $10 and $20 grocery and gas cards for TSA employees and noted that Visa gift cards are not accepted.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has set up a food pantry for TSA and Customs and Border Protection workers at the SEA Conference Center, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The airport has requested supplies including non-perishable food, hygiene products and diapers, and spokesperson Perry Cooper said similar drives were used in earlier shutdowns with airport businesses pitching in through meals and discounts.

Can Congress Resolve This Ongoing Crisis?

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers have floated ways to get pay to TSA workers, including shifting money from President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill that was intended for ICE and CBP. Senate leaders John Thune and Dick Durbin backed that idea, while Sen. Jacky Rosen pointed to the damage the shutdown is doing to air travel.

Airports have also been adjusting their guidance to travelers as staffing remains uneven. Earlier this week, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport told passengers to show up two to three hours before departure, while New Orleans Airport said on X that waits had improved but could still swing unexpectedly and advised arriving two hours early.

Political Tensions Heighten Travel Disruption Risks

This situation is reminiscent of the earlier 43-day shutdown that left nearly 900,000 federal workers either unpaid or furloughed, resulting in an estimated GDP loss of $7 billion to $14 billion. As the current funding lapse continues, industry experts warn that it may exacerbate staffing challenges at the TSA, leading to increased travel delays and operational issues at airports.

Spring Break Travel Faces Significant Delays

According to Reuters, airlines are bracing for what they expect to be a record spring travel stretch, projecting 171 million passengers over two months, up 4% from the same period a year earlier. The CEOs said repeated shutdowns keep turning air travel into "the political football," pointing to a 43-day shutdown last fall that ended with the FAA ordering a 10% reduction in flights at major airports.

Operational stress has shown up in long waits and delays at specific airports, with Houston Hobby and New Orleans reporting security lines that stretched beyond two hours as absences climbed, and Newark citing higher-than-normal delays on Saturday, Reuters said. Separately, the shutdown has also interrupted programs such as TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, adding another friction point for frequent travelers.

Some TSA attrition has already occurred, with the agency saying more than 300 officers have resigned since the shutdown began, according to Reuters. Last month, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the department made "tough but necessary workforce and resource decisions" and warned the funding lapse posed risks to national security.