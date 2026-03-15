Zelensky: Russia Providing Iran with Shahed Drones Used Against US

In a recent interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Zelensky described the drones as Shaheds and said Russia used Iranian production rights to build large numbers before passing them along. He also said he has "100% facts" that the Iranian regime deployed those drones against American bases and regional targets.

“Russia gave drones already, these Shaheds. They are using Iranian licenses. You know that they built and produced a lot of drones, they gave them. I have 100 percent facts that Iranian regime used against American bases and against our Middle East, in Middle East, I mean, and Middle East neighbors of Iran, they used these drones," Zelensky said.

How Russian Drones Are Shaping Middle East Tensions

Zelensky said intelligence shared with Ukraine included indicators that Russian-supplied details were embedded in the Iranian drones used in attacks. He also said his intelligence services believe Moscow has gone further by providing Tehran with information support.

During the interview, Zelensky said Russian officials view the intelligence dimension as reciprocal, arguing that if Europe and the U.S. can assist Ukraine with information in its war, then Russia can assist Iran. Zelensky said Moscow's stance is treated as a matter of fact and "not a big secret."

“My intelligence said, if Europe and the United States can help Ukraine with intelligence in this war, it means that Russia can help Iranian regime. This is their point of view on this. So it’s a fact, and you see that it’s not a big secret,” he further added.

Are U.S. Forces At Greater Risk Now?

Earlier in Washington, Hegseth told CBS News' "60 Minutes" that the U.S. is watching communications and translating what it learns into operational decisions. He also said Americans should be confident President Donald Trump understands "who's talking to who," and that activity seen as out of bounds is being met with a forceful response.

Heightened Risks in Hormuz Oil Security

This escalation in tensions is underscored by President Donald Trump’s recent statements regarding the Strait of Hormuz, where he emphasized that nations affected by Iran’s actions will collaborate with the U.S. to ensure the waterway remains “open and safe.” In his remarks, Trump pointed out that despite the degradation of Iran’s military forces, they still pose a threat through drone and missile harassment of shipping traffic.

The Energy Market’s Vulnerable Link To Conflict

Trading on Polymarket has reflected expectations that the fighting could drag on, with a ceasefire by March 15 priced at 26% and by March 31 at 46%. The same venue put the odds of U.S. military entry into Iran by Dec. 31 at 38%, using a definition that includes special operations forces but excludes intelligence operatives.

Another Polymarket contract placed the chance of the Strait of Hormuz closing before month-end at 43%. The waterway is a major chokepoint for crude flows, with about 20% of global oil shipments moving through it.