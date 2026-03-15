Tucker Carlson Says CIA Read His Texts To 'Frame' Him In Foreign Agent Case

In the post, Carlson said he learned the CIA had accessed his text messages and was using them to build what he called a "crime report" for federal prosecutors. He said the supposed violation centers on "talking to people in Iran before the war," adding, "They read my texts."

In the video message posted on X, Carlson said he is "apparently" being pursued under the Foreign Agent Act, but argued the theory doesn't match his conduct. He said he is "not an agent of a foreign power," and claimed he has "never taken money" from any foreign government.

He also framed the issue as a basic citizenship question, saying he is an american and should be free to speak with whomever he chooses. Carlson added, "Legally, I think, the case is ludicrous, and I doubt it'll even become a case."

The dispute is unfolding against the backdrop of Carlson's high-profile break with Trump over Iran, after ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl relayed that Carlson labeled the strikes "absolutely disgusting and evil." Karl said he reached out directly to Carlson for comment and later posted a video describing the exchange on X.

Carlson's criticism also landed as traders watched for spillover into energy and broader risk assets, with oil supply worries rising alongside escalating rhetoric.

In his message, Carlson said he raised the allegation because he believes wartime politics reduces tolerance for dissent, arguing that countries become "more authoritarian" during conflicts. He also said war brings "much less tolerance for any kind of dissent," including in the united states.

He further suggested his past criticism of Israel may have made him a target within the CIA. Carlson said, "[There are] some people who are mad at me for my views about Israel and they have some latitude," and he described referrals as a pathway authorities can use to pursue surveillance warrants.

In the same post, Carlson argued intelligence officials sometimes leak damaging narratives to "humiliate and terrify" people they view as opponents. He presented that as another reason he believes a referral could surface even if no case follows.

Karl also reported Carlson had visited the white house the prior week, describing the trip as an effort to maintain influence with Trump even as the two diverged on Iran.