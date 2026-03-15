Iran's Revolutionary Guard Vows to 'Pursue and Kill' Netanyahu

In a post on X, the state-run IRNA news agency quoted IRGC describing Netanyahu as a "child-killing criminal" and added, "If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force," in a post attributed to the force.

The statement underscores how public threats are being used alongside military action to project resolve and shape perceptions.

Why Iran’s Threat Could Fuel Market Turmoil

The rhetoric is colliding with a sensitive moment for energy markets after Israel expanded its target set beyond military-linked sites to include fuel storage and distribution nodes. U.S. officials were told in advance that strikes were coming, but were reportedly surprised by how broad the operation turned out.

The concern in Washington has been that hitting facilities tied to daily life could strengthen domestic backing for Iran's leadership rather than weaken it. U.S. officials have also worried that dramatic images of burning tanks, even outside production fields, can still jolt traders and amplify price swings.

What The Price Surge Means For Consumers

Last week, President Donald Trump publicly played down the oil price jump, framing higher fuel costs as an acceptable trade-off for his administration's actions against Tehran and calling it a "small price" for world peace. The spike nonetheless raises the risk of higher pump prices if elevated crude levels persist.

On the ground, the strikes also carried an environmental and health dimension that can feed economic disruption. Thick smoke reportedly hung over Tehran on Sunday morning, with residents describing a burning odor and darkened skies despite rain and daylight.

Iran's Red Crescent warned that blasts could release toxic materials that make rainfall dangerously acidic, and authorities urged people to stay indoors. The Israel Defense Forces said the depots near Tehran it hit were used by Iran's military, describing the tanks as part of the system used to run military infrastructure and supply fuel to different users, including units.

Humanitarian Crisis Heightens Geopolitical Tensions

This escalation follows recent statements from Iran’s U.N. ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, who accused the United States and Israel of committing “horrific crimes” by targeting nearly 10,000 civilian sites, resulting in over 1,300 civilian deaths since the onset of the conflict. These claims emphasize the broader humanitarian impact of military actions, which Iran argues have predominantly affected nonmilitary infrastructure.