Sacks Warns of 'Catastrophic' Iran Escalation, Kushner Faces Financial Disclosure Deadline And More: This Week In Politics

As the week unfolded, several key figures in the Trump administration made headlines with their statements and actions. Here’s a quick recap of the major stories that emerged.

Trump Adviser David Sacks Warns Iran Escalation Could Be ‘Catastrophic’

David Sacks, a key adviser to former President Donald Trump, warned of dire consequences if the U.S. continues its military escalation against Iran. Sacks, who also serves as Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar, suggested that the U.S. should declare victory and withdraw.

Sacks made these comments during a recent episode of the All-In Podcast. He pointed out that the U.S. has significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities and that this would be an opportune time to exit.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Faces 10-Day Deadline

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, is facing a 10-day deadline to disclose his financials following his appointment as a peace envoy. This disclosure is highly anticipated due to the significant foreign capital influx into his private equity company, Affinity Partners.

Despite managing billions, Affinity Partners has not returned any profits to its investors, adding to the public interest in the firm’s financial health.

Read the full article here.

Scott Bessent Pulled From Live Interview

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent‘s live interview with Sky News was abruptly interrupted when an aide informed him that “The president wants you right away.” He left the interview at the White House and returned after approximately 100 minutes.

Upon his return, Bessent assured the reporter that President Trump was in “great spirits” and that the U.S. military operation against Iran was moving forward “well ahead of schedule.”

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Chuck Schumer Slams ‘Clueless’ Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized President Trump, calling him “clueless” after a press conference where Trump gave conflicting statements about the U.S. military’s progress in ongoing operations abroad.

Trump’s comments during the press conference were met with confusion and skepticism, with Schumer highlighting a particularly unclear exchange.

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Trump Tells House GOP ‘It Will Guarantee The Midterms’

President Trump urged House Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, arguing that it would guarantee GOP victories in future elections. He also hinted that he might refuse to sign other legislation until the voting measure becomes law.

During the House GOP’s annual issues conference in Florida, Trump emphasized the importance of the bill’s passage for the party’s future success.

Read the full article here.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.