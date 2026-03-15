US And China Economic Chiefs Meet In Paris Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit

Top economic officials from the United States and China are set to meet in Paris on Sunday. The talks, which are expected to pave the way for a crucial Trump-Xi summit, will address issues such as U.S. tariffs, the flow of Chinese rare earth minerals, and American high-tech export controls.

Economic Talks In Paris Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit

According to Reuters, the upcoming talks between Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are anticipated to center on several important topics, such as the flow of Chinese rare earth minerals and magnets to American consumers, U.S. tariffs, American high-tech export restrictions, and Chinese purchases of American agricultural products.

The report stated that despite limited preparation time and the U.S.’s focus on the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, the prospects for a significant trade breakthrough remain limited.

The talks are expected to set the stage for the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing at the end of March.

US-China Relations

The forthcoming discussions are seen as important because they may shape the direction of U.S.–China ties during a pivotal year, as tensions have temporarily eased after a trade truce agreed upon by President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in late 2025.

China has expressed its hopes for a positive year in its relations with the U.S., emphasizing the importance of stable bilateral communication.

The U.S. has also taken steps to ease tensions with China, suspending key tech restrictions on China ahead of the Trump-Xi summit in April.

These developments come amid warnings from Chinese analysts that Beijing should not underestimate U.S. strength following its actions in Iran and Venezuela.

The U.S. has also shown a willingness to engage in dialogue with its geopolitical rivals. President Trump has reportedly expressed openness to talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, indicating a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.